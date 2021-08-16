Advertisement
Sports News Photos
Updated: Aug. 22, 2022

This week in Major League Baseball

The Cincinnati Reds play the Pittsburgh Pirates among the highlights of this week in Major League Baseball.

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay hits a RBI single against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Sunday. The Reds won 9-5. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Reds starting pitcher Mike Minor throws. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Reds first baseman Mike Moustakas (9) bump elbows with right fielder Jake Fraley following his home run. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Reds designated hitter Donovan Solano (7) singles off of Pirates starting pitcher Zach Thompson. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
