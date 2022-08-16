Top News
Sports News Photos
This week in Major League Baseball
The St. Louis Cardinals play the Colorado Rockies among the highlights of this week in Major League Baseball.
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado dives for a ball off the bat of the Colorado Rockies' Randal Grichuk at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on August 16, 2022. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
WWE wrestler Liv Morgan throws a ceremonial first pitch. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Cardinals starting pitcher Jose Quintana delivers. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Third baseman Arenado throws to first base. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
