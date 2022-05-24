Top News
Sports News Photos
Updated: May 24, 2022 at 10:33 AM
This week in Major League Baseball
The St. Louis Cardinals play the Toronto Blue Jays and the Detroit Tigers play the Cleveland Guardians among the highlights from this week in the MLB.
The St. Louis Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa points his bat at his dugout as he draws a walk against the Toronto Blue Jays at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
The Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt pumps his fist as he rounds the bases after hitting a walk off grand slam home run to defeat the Blue Jays, 7-3. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader throws the baseball into the infield after the Blue Jays' Bradley Zimmer hits a double. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk fields a ball. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
