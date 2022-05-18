Top News
Sports News Photos
Updated: May 18, 2022 at 10:58 AM
This week in Major League Baseball
(8 images)
The New York Mets play the St. Louis Cardinals among the highlights from Major League Baseball for the week.
New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz throws against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field in New York City on May 17, 2022. The Mets defeated the Cardinals 3-1. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Mets' Francisco Lindor reaches first base on a fielding error. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Lindor celebrates after scoring a run. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Cardinals' Packy Naughton looks for a sign before he throws a pitch. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
