Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Science
Health
Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
Soccer
Voices
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
2022 Winter Olympics
Archive
Almanac
Trending
Ukraine military
Naomi Judd
'Troll factory'
Qantas
May Day protests
Princess Charlotte
Google Doodle
NBA playoffs
Pope Francis
Advertisement
Sports News Photos
Updated: May 2, 2022 at 11:42 AM
This week in Major League Baseball
(45 images)
The Tampa Bay Rays vs the Minnesota Twins and The St. Louis Cardinals vs the Arizona Dimondbacks among the highlights from Major League Baseball for the week.
The Tampa Bay Rays' outfielders Brett Phillips (35) and Kevin Kiermaier celebrate a 6-1 win over the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Friday. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Twins' catcher Gary Sanchez (R) tags out the Rays' Randy Arozarena at the plate. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Rays' Josh Lowe (L) celebrates in the dugout with Brandon Lowe (R) after hitting a three-run home run. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Twins' catcher Sanchez (R) tags out the Rays' Lowe who was trying to score from third base on a ground ball hit. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Advertisement