The New York Mets' Marcus Stroman delivers a pitch in the second game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo., on Wednesday. The Mets won 4-1. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado cuts down a baseball off the bat of the Mets' James McCann, falling over third base to get the force out on runner Kevin Pillar. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Arenado comes out of the dugout for a curtain call after hitting a three-run home run against the New York Mets in St. Louis on Monday. The Cardinals defeated the Mets 6-5 in the first of two games of a split doubleheader. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI