Sports News Photos
Updated: April 20, 2021 at 8:58 AM
This week in Major League Baseball
(7 images)
Here's a look at moments in Major League Baseball for this week.
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt hits a home run to center field against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on Monday.
The Cardinals won
12-5. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
The Nationals' Ryne Harper delivers a pitch. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
The Nationals' Josh Harrison tags out the Cardinals' Matt Carpenter at second base. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
The Nationals' Josh Bell bats against the Cardinals. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
The Cardinals' Tommy Edman returns the ball against the Nationals. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
The Cardinals' Jack Flaherty takes the field. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
The national anthem is played before the start of the Nationals and Cardinals game. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
