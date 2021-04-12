Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Search
Trending
Worst year
Garret Dillahunt
Soldier threatened
Vaccine supply
Police shooting
Officer killed
Prince Philip
Hideki Matsuyama
Iran nukes
Today in history
Advertisement
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Sports News Photos
Updated: April 12, 2021 at 10:29 AM
This week in Major League Baseball
(13 images)
Here's a look at moments in Major League Baseball for this week.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
A Pittsburgh Pirates fan shows off his foul ball during the game on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. The Pirates defeated the Cubs 7-1. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Pirates' Kevin Newman celebrates victory with teammate Gregory Polanco. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Cubs' Trevor Williams delivers a pitch. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Pirates' Bryan Reynolds (L) is out at second as the Cubs' Matt Duffy throws to first base. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Tampa Bay Rays' Mike Brosseau (L) races for third base against the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Yankees defeated the Rays 8-4. Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Yankees' Aaron Judge watches a fan reach for a two-run homer hit by the Rays' Randy Arozarena. Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Rays' Yandy Diaz hits a single to left field. Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Think 2020 was bad? Historians say 536 was worst year ever to be alive
Regeneron says antibody drug effective at preventing, treating COVID-19
Fatal police-involved shooting near Minneapolis sparks protests
Garret Dillahunt: 'I still probably haven't recovered physically from' 'Walking Dead'
FEMA begins accepting applications for COVID-19 funeral reimbursements
Latest News
North Texas softball pitcher Hope Trautwein has 21-strikeout perfect game
Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin meets with PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel
'Elite' Season 4 to premiere on Netflix in June
Survey: Relying on TV, social media for COVID-19 news leaves people less informed
South Korea to return Iran's frozen assets after ship's release
Back to Article
/