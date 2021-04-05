Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Search
Trending
Shohei Ohtani
Earthquakes
Jail riot
Easter shooting
'Loki' trailer
Gonzaga vs. Baylor
Plane crash
Today in history
U.S. COVID-19
North Korea
Advertisement
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Sports News Photos
Updated: April 5, 2021 at 11:27 AM
This week in Major League Baseball
(20 images)
Here's a look at moments in Major League Baseball for this week.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Young fans watch the Texas Rangers warm up before taking on the Kansas City Royals at Kaufman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Royals' Salvador Perez (R) celebrates after hitting a two-run homer against the Rangers. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa points to left field after hitting a home run against the Royals that lead to a 7-3 victory for the Rangers. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Royals fans take a selfie while wearing their masks. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Fans view the bullpen from above. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Royals fans eat and drink before the game. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Rangers' Ian Kennedy throws a pitch. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
1 dead, 5 injured in Easter shooting at Birmingham park
Series of earthquakes shake Los Angeles area on Monday
Angels' Shohei Ohtani hits 450-foot homer, throws 101-mph pitch in same inning
Inmates escape cells to riot, break windows, set fires at St. Louis jail
Pilot found dead after plane crash in Colorado
Latest News
40,000 American children have lost a parent to COVID-19
'Bridgerton': Netflix adds four to Season 2 cast
7-year-old gymnast breaks world record for forward walkovers
Supreme Court rules Google didn't violate Oracle copyright in tech dispute
MLS to introduce concussion substitutes for 2021 season
Back to Article
/
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Sign Up