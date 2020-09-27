Sections
Sports News Photos
Updated: Sept. 28, 2020 at 10:11 AM
This week in Major League Baseball
(14 images)
Here's a look at moments in Major League Baseball for this week.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
St. Louis Cardinals players exchange hugs after
defeating the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2
, ensuring them a playoff spot, in St. Louis on Sunday. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Brewers' Eric Yardley delivers a pitch to the Cardinals. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Brewers' Brett Anderson (R) shows his injured finger to a trainer. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Los Angeles Angels (R) Patrick Sandoval hangs his head as Los Angeles Dodgers' AJ Pollock rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run that led to a
Dodgers' 5-0 victory
in Los Angeles on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Angels' Jo Adell climbs the wall as Pollock's solo home run hit flies out of reach. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Dodgers' Dustin May delivers a pitch against the Angels. The right-hander tossed four scoreless innings with five strikeouts, allowing two hits and walked two. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cleveland Indians Carlos Santana (L) celebrates after hitting a two-run homer against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cleveland on Sunday. The Indians defeated the Pirates 8-6. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
