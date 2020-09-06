Sections
Sports News Photos
Updated: Sept. 8, 2020 at 9:08 AM
This week in Major League Baseball
(16 images)
Here's a look at moments in Major League Baseball for this week.
Cleveland Indians batter Francisco Lindor (L) bunts against the Kansas City Royals in Cleveland on Monday. The Indians
defeated
the Royals 5-2. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Members of the Royals bullpen look on from the Indians club seats during their game. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
The Indians' Zach Plesac is now 3-1 with a 1.32 ERA in 2020 after four strikeouts and no issued walks on Monday. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Lindor (L) tags out Edward Olivares as he attempts to steal second base. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
MLB umpire James Hoye (L) looks on between the Indians' Zach Plesac (front) and Cesar Hernandez during the first inning. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
St. Louis Cardinals batter Harrison Bader hits a double against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago on Sunday. The Cubs defeated the Cardinals 5-1. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI
The Cubs' Javier Baez blows a bubble while at bat against the Cardinals. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI
