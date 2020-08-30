Sections
Sports News Photos
Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:43 AM
This week in Major League Baseball
(6 images)
Here's a look at moments in Major League Baseball for this week.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina has a ball thrown to him against the Cleveland Indians in St. Louis on Sunday. Molina is playing in his 2,000th game. The Cardinals
won 7-2
. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Indians' Tyler Naquin (L) is congratulated by teammate Franmil Reyes after hitting a two-run homer. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Cardinals' mascot Fredbird uses a vacuum cleaner to clean up the fan cutouts during the game. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Indians' Francisco Lindor (L) puts the tag on the Cardinals' Dylan Carlson as he tries to steal second base. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Homeplate umpire Ed Hickox signals the Indians batter for one more Cardinals warm-up pitch. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Indians' Roberto Pérez makes a catch for an out, on a ball off the bat of the Cardinals' Matt Carpenter. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
