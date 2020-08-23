Sections
Sports News Photos
Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:14 AM
This week in Major League Baseball
(24 images)
Here's a look back at moments from Major League Baseball this week.
Washington Nationals players celebrate their
9-3 victory
over the Miami Marlins in Washington, D.C., on Sunday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
The Nationals' Juan Soto watches a pop-up. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Cardboard cutouts of fans are seen as the Nationals play the Marlins. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Nationals shortstop Trea Turner (R) forces out the Marlins' Jonathan Villar while turning a double play. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Soto celebrates after hitting a single. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
The Nationals' Eric Thames reacts after striking out in the first inning. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
The Marlins' Humberto Mejia pitches against the Nationals. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
