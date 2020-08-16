Sections
Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:45 AM
This week in Major League Baseball
(5 images)
Here's a look at moments in Major League Baseball this week.
Washington Nationals outfielders, from left to right, Juan Soto, Victor Robles and Michael A. Taylor
celebrate a 6-5 win
over the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore on Sunday. Photo by David Tulis/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Orioles' Dwight Smith Jr. reacts after striking out against the Nationals. Photo by David Tulis/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Orioles' John Means pitches to the Nationals' Trea Turner. Photo by David Tulis/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Orioles' Rio Ruiz (R) tags out Nationals' Josh Harrison, who was caught stealing a base. Photo by David Tulis/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Nationals manager Dave Martinez (L) argues with umpire Will Little as starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez is ejected from the game for sitting in the players overflow area without a uniform. Photo by David Tulis/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
