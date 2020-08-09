Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Video
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Search
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Sports News Photos
Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:06 AM
This week in Major League Baseball
(6 images)
Here's a look at moments in Major League Baseball this week.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Los Angeles Dodgers' Kenley Jansen winds up to deliver in the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants in Los Angeles on Sunday. The Dodgers
defeated the Giants 6-2
. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Dodgers' AJ Pollock connects with a two-out, three-run, go-ahead blast. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Giants' Mike Yastrzemski is hit with a ball on a pitch from Dodgers' starting pitcher Walker Buehler. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Detroit Tigers' Joe Jimenez (R) celebrates
the 2-1 win
with catcher Austin Romine at their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh on Sunday. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Pirates' Kevin Newman flies out to center field. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Pirates' Bryan Reynolds throws his bat after striking out. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Rachael Ray, husband John Cusimano safe after home catches fire
Warriors' Draymond Green fined $50K for saying Devin Booker should leave Suns
Helicopter crash kills 3 Texas wildlife department employees
Collin Morikawa, 23, wins PGA Championship for first major title
Australia records deadliest day as worldwide cases near 20M
Latest News
'Away': Hilary Swank journeys to Mars in trailer for Netflix series
Puerto Rico suspends primary voting due to ballot shortage
Two people dead from bubonic plague in China, authorities say
Beirut death toll climbs past 200; justice chief resigns
Metallica announces new concert film for drive-in theaters
Back to Article
/