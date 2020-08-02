Sections
Sports News Photos
Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:37 AM
This week in Major League Baseball
(7 images)
Here's a look at moments from in Major League Baseball this week.
The Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez (9) celebrates after hitting a
game-winning walk-off
single against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Chicago on Sunday. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI
Baez hits the winning single in the 11th inning inning. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI
Pirates relief pitcher Joe Musgrove delivers against the Cubs. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI
Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman (R) celebrates with third baseman Colin Moran after hitting a solo home run against the Cubs. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI
Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester delivers against the Pirates. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI
The Cubs' Willson Contreras slides to score on a double hit as the Pirates' catcher Jacob Stallings is unable to tag him out. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI
The Cubs stand on the field during the national anthem before the game. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI
