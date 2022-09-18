Trending
The week in the National Football League(25 images)

The Miami Dolphins play the Baltimore Ravens; the Dallas Cowboys play the Cincinnati Bengals; the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the New Orleans Saints; the Atlanta Falcons play the Los Angeles Rams; and the Pittsburgh Steelers play the New England Patriots during the week of September 18, 2022.

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Damarion Williams deflects a touchdown pass intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle during the second half of an NFL game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on September 18, 2022. Miami won 42-38 after scoring four touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Photo by David Tulis/UPI
Miami Dolphins wide receiver River Cracraft scores a touchdown past Baltimore Ravens cornerback Damarion Williams on a 2-yard reception during the second half. Photo by David Tulis/UPI
the Miami Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a 7-yard reception late in the fourth quarter. Photo by David Tulis/UPI
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill runs past Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis after a reception for a touchdown during the second half. Photo by David Tulis/UPI
