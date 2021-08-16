Advertisement
Sports News Photos
Updated: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:12 AM

The NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions(22 images)

Coaches, officials and players have busts unveiled as they are inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on August 6, 2022.

Coach Dick Vermeil (L-R) reacts to his bust with John Shirah and Carl Peterson during his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on August 6, 2022. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Comedian Keegan-Michael Key speaks. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Former Green Bay Packer LeRoy Butler reacts to seeing his bust. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Former Jacksonville Jaguar Tony Boselli (L) unveils his bust with the help of Mark Brunell. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
