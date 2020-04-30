Known for mint juleps, bold fashion and wagering, the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., is the longest-running sporting event in the United States, first held in 1875. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year's iconic race will be postponed until September. Here's a look back through the history of the event.
Jockey Kent Desoumeaux (R) turns to look at Alex Solis after they cross the finish line on May 6, 2000. Desoumeaux and Fusaichi Pegasus became the first favorite in 21 years to win the Kentucky Derby. Photo by Frank Polich/UPI
Spectors drink mint juleps at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on May 4, 2001. Mint Juleps are the official drink for the Kentucky Oaks, held the week before, and Kentucky Derby. Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI