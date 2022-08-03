Top News
Sports News Photos
Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:19 AM
The Cleveland Browns report to training camp
The Cleveland Browns host the fourth day of training camp for prospective players in Berea, Ohio, on Wednesday.
Cleveland Browns players participate in training camp in Berea, Ohio, on August 3, 2022. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scrambles. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Quarterbacks Josh Rosen (19), Joshua Dobbs (15), Watson (4) and Jacoby Brissett (7) talk. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Brissett throws a pass. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
