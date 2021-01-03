Sections
Sports News Photos
Updated: Jan. 4, 2021 at 11:50 AM
Texas A&M defeats North Carolina at Orange Bowl
(15 images)
The Texas A&M Aggies defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels 41-27 at the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, on Saturday.
The Texas A&M Aggies participate in the Orange Bowl trophy celebration after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Orange Bowl. Photo by Hans Deryk/UPI
Texas' head coach Jimbo Fisher evades a celebratory sports drink shower from Josh Moten (C) and others. Photo by Hans Deryk/UPI
Texas' Devon Achane scores on a 76-yard touchdown run against North Carolina. Photo by Hans Deryk/UPI
Achane (C) is stopped by Tar Heels defenders during the second half. Photo by Hans Deryk/UPI
Texas' Kellen Mond (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring against North Carolina. Photo by Hans Deryk/UPI
Texas' place kicker Seth Small kicks a 23-yard field goal, while Nik Constantinou holds the football. Photo by Hans Deryk/UPI
North Carolina's Antoine Green is unable to make a pass reception. Photo by Hans Deryk/UPI
/