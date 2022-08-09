Tennis stars arrive for U.S. Open in New York(9 images)
Tennis players from around the world start arriving in New York for the annual U.S. Open. The tournament runs August 29-September 11, 2022, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Defending singles champion Emma Raducanu of England could find herself in a big, early matchup against American Danielle Collins if they win their first two matches. Meanwhile, Serena Williams has said this might be her last tournament.
Emma Raducanu of Great Britain works out on the practice courts at the 2022 U.S. Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on August 26, 2022. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Venus Williams arrives at the practice courts at the 2022 U.S. Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on August 26, 2022. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI