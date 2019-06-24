Sections
Sports News Photos
Updated: June 24, 2019 at 9:37 AM
Team Japan wins New York SailGP
(12 images)
Team Japan won the New York SailGP in New York City. Six national teams with the world's best sailors battled it out on the Hudson River from June 21-June 22, 2019.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Team Japan celebrates after their victory on day two of the New York SailGP on Saturday. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Japan SailGP Team ultimately prevailed in the final match race on New York City’s Hudson River to take their first ever SailGP event championship win. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Team Japan celebrates after their victory. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Team China, team Japan and team Australia sail side by side on day two. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Team USA sails alongside team Japan. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Team USA sails past the Statue of Liberty. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Team Australia sails on day two. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
