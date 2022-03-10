Trending
Updated: March 10, 2022 at 2:00 PM

THE PLAYERS Championship(9 images)

Round one of THE PLAYERS Championship would take place in Ponte Verda Beach, Fla., on March 10, 2022.

Patrick Reed putts on the 16th hole in the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., on March 10, 2022. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
Brian Harman lines up a putt. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
Joaquin Niemann hits a shot out of the bunker on the 16th hole. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
Spectators carry umbrellas on the course as rain falls before a rain delay halts play in the first round. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
