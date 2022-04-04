South Carolina women become national basketball champs(16 images)
The South Carolina Gamecocks beat the University of Connecticut Huskies 64-49 in the Final Four championship game at Target Center in Minneapolis on April 3, 2022. Louisville and Stanford lost earlier games in the Final Four.
The South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate after defeating the University of Connecticut Huskies 64-49 in the Women's Final Four championship game at Target Center in Minneapolis on April 3, 2022. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI