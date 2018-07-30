Six players inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame(10 images)
Six players were inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., on Sunday. A record 60 Hall of Famers honored Vladimir Guerrero, Trevor Hoffman, Chipper Jones, Jack Morris, Jim Thome and Alan Trammell at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum over the weekend. Photos by George Napolitano/UPI
From left to right, Vladmir Guerrero, Trevor Hoffman, Chipper Jones, Jack Morris, Alan Trammell and Jim Thome hold their induction plaques after delivering their Baseball Hall of Fame induction speech.
"If you try to conduct yourself with authenticity and honesty, the end result is one of the most natural highs a human being can have," Thome said during his speech. Thome wears a Cleveland Indians hat in his plaque.