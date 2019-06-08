Sections
Sports News Photos
Updated: June 8, 2019 at 8:17 PM
Sir Winston wins 151st running of Belmont Stakes
(21 images)
Sir Winston won the 151st running of the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, N.Y., on June 8, 2019, edging out favorite Tacitus, who came in second, and Joevia in third.
Jockey Joel Rosario, atop Sir Winston, waves to the crowd. Photo by Mark Abraham/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Sir Winston pulls ahead of Joevia and favorite Tacitus down the stretch to win the 151st running of the Belmont Stakes. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Sir Winston, ridden by Joel Rosario, had 10-1 odds. Photo by Mark Abraham/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Jockey Ricardo Santana, Jr. celebrates aboard Mitole as he wins the Runhappy Metropolitan at the 151st running of the Belmont Stakes. Photo by Mark Abraham/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A woman shows affection to a horse at the 151st running of the Belmont Stakes. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Attendees at the Belmont Stakes wear ornamental hats. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Attendees at the Belmont Stakes wear ornamental hats. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
