Updated: March 14, 2022 at 7:08 AM
Simone Biles turns 25: a look back
(35 images)
Gold medal Olympic champion Simone Biles
turns 25
on March 14, 2022. Here's a look back through the years.
Simone Biles performs in the floor exercise at the Women's
Olympic Gymnastic Trials
at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., on July 10, 2016. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
Biles competes in the vault qualifications at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro on August 6, 2016. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Biles competes in the floor routine qualifications. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Biles competes in the balance beam qualifications. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
