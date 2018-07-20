Home / Sports News Photos / Shaun White, Chloe Kim win top honors at Kids' Choice Sports Awards

Shaun White, Chloe Kim win top honors at Kids' Choice Sports Awards (29 images)

Top athletes walk the orange carpet at Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2018 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on Thursday. Photos by Chris Chew/UPI
Updated: July 20, 2018 at 8:21 AM
Snowboarder Shaun White and his dog Leroy The Good Boy walk the orange carpet. White won the Winter Wonders award.
Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim won the Don't Try This At Home award.
Alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn won the Need for Speed award.
Vonn (R) and boyfriend NHL player P.K. Subban walk the orange carpet.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (R) kisses his girlfriend Kayla Nicole as they arrive on the orange carpet.
Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Red Gerard
Soccer player Alex Morgan won Favorite Female Athlete.
