Serena Williams' tennis career: a look back(41 images)
Tennis icon Serena Williams has announced her desire to "move on" from tennis after playing the 2022 U.S. Open. Williams had a momentous career and was a fan favorite wherever she played. Here's a look at some tournament highlights.
Serena Williams returns the ball to her sister, Venus, during their match at the Lipton Tennis Championship in Key Biscayne, Fla., on March 28, 1998. Venus Williams, defeated her sister 6-1, 4-6, 6-4. Photo by Susan Knowles/UPI
Seventh seed Williams celebrates her Woman's Single victory over first seed Martina Hingis at the U.S. Open Tennis Championships in New York City on September 11, 1999. Williams defeated Hingis 6-3, 7-6. Photo by H.R. Celestin/UPI
Sisters and teammates, Venus (L) and Serena hug on the medal stand after receiving their gold medals in the women's doubles at the Olympic Games in Sydney on September 28, 2000. They defeated the Dutch pair of Kristie Boogert and Miriam Oremans 6-1, 6-1 in 49 minutes. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI