Sports News Photos
Updated: Aug. 27, 2018 at 8:45 AM
Serena Williams attends Arthur Ashe Kids Day
Top Tennis stars attended Arthur Ashe Kids Day in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2018 US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on August 25, 2018.
Serena Williams jumps rope with kids on the court. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Williams arrives on the court. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Kids run on the court for Arthur Ashe Kids Day. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Novak Djokovic of Serbia (L) and Madison Keys high-five. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Kim Petras performs. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
In Real Life performs. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Noah and Sydney Sierota of Echosmith perform. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
