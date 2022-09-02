Serena Williams competes in what may be her last tennis tournament at the 2022 U.S. Open. Williams lost to Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia in the third round on September 2. She also teamed up with her sister, Venus Williams, for the Women's Doubles tournament in which they lost in the first round. Here's a look at some of the highlights.
Serena Williams fights back tears as she gives an interview before walking off of the court for possibly the last time ever after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia at the 2022 U.S. Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Forest Hills, N.Y.,on September 2, 2022. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Williams thanked her mom, dad, sister Venus and others for their support throughout her career. Williams, when asked if she would extend her career said, "I don't think so, but you never know." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI