Here's a look at the first round of the LPGA 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at the Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla. being held this week. The tournament marks the start of the official 2022 LPGA Tour season, and its format brings LPGA Tour winners together with over 50 celebrities, athletes and entertainers to play side-by-side.
Yuka Saso of the Philippines tees off during the first round of the LPGA 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at the Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla. on January 20, 2022. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI