Updated: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:07 AM

Season's first LPGA tournament(11 images)

Here's a look at the first round of the LPGA 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at the Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla. being held this week. The tournament marks the start of the official 2022 LPGA Tour season, and its format brings LPGA Tour winners together with over 50 celebrities, athletes and entertainers to play side-by-side.

Yuka Saso of the Philippines tees off during the first round of the LPGA 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at the Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla. on January 20, 2022. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
Retired pro golfer Annika Sorenstam drives during the first round. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
Ex Atlanta Braves pitcher Greg Maddux hits out of the sand bunker on the eighth fairway. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
Brooke Henderson of Canada tees off. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
