Scottie Scheffler wins Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament(18 images)
Scottie Scheffler wins the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament on March 6, 2022, at the Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Fla. He totaled a 5-under par four-round score to win, edging second-place Tyrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland and Billy Horschel by one stroke. The prize was $2.16 million.
Scottie Scheffler holds the Arnold Palmer Invitational trophy for winning the Tournament presented by Mastercard at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla., on March 6, 2022. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI