Sports News Photos
Updated: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:08 AM
Scenes from the Breeders' Cup horse racing series
(12 images)
The
Breeders' Cup horse racing championships
took place November 5-7, 2021, at Del Mar racetrack in Del Mar, Calif. Here's a look at the races.
Horses pass the clubhouse after the start of the Breeders Cup Classic during the Breeders' Cup Championships at the Del Mar racetrack in Del Mar, Calif., on Saturday. Photo by Mark Abraham/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Knicks Go, ridden by Joel Rosario, heads to the winner's circle after capturing the Breeders Cup Classic. Photo by Mark Abraham/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Knicks Go (R), ridden by Joel Rosario, leads the field to win the Breeders Cup Classic. Photo by Mark Abraham/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Aloha West, with Jose Ortiz up, heads for the winner's circle after winning the Breeders Cup Sprint at the Breeders' Cup Championships. Photo by Mark Abraham/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
