Scenes from the 2021 New York City Marathon(19 images)
Kenyans Peres Jepchirchir and Albert Korir won gold at the 50th running of the New York City Marathon in New York City on Sunday. Over 50,000 runners from New York City and around the world race through the five boroughs on a course that winds its way from the Verrazano Bridge before crossing the finish line by Tavern on the Green in Central Park.
Runners cross the Verrazano Bridge during the 50th New York City Marathon in New York City on Sunday. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI
Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya celebrates as she crosses the finish line first, winning the women's division. She became the first woman in history to win a major marathon the fall after winning an Olympic gold medal. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI