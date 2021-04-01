Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Search
Trending
Lebanon
Pfizer vaccine
Jen Shah
USS Tripoli
North Korea
Islamic State
Hummus recall
EPA advisers
Hurricane forecast
Hong Kong
'Knives Out'
Advertisement
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Sports News Photos
Updated: April 1, 2021 at 3:45 PM
Scenes from MLB opening day at Yankee Stadium
(10 images)
The Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees met at Yankee Stadium for
Opening Day
of the Major League Baseball season in New York City on Thursday.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays players line up on the baselines for the National Anthem in the MLB Opening Day baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York City, on Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Yankees' Aaron Boone reacts when he is introduced before the game. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, attendance for the Opening Day game was limited to about 10,000. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A child watches the introductions of the players from an empty set of seats. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Jays' starting pitcher Hyun-jin Ryu throws a pitch in the first inning. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A Yankees fan wear a NYY face mask. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Fans react when the Yankees' Aaron Judge steps up to the plate. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine 91% effective after 6 months
U.N.: 'Highly likely' North Korea can mount nuclear warheads on missiles
Lebanon on brink of hunger crisis; meat is a 'luxury'
Police: 4 killed, including child, in Southern California shooting
UConn basketball's Paige Bueckers ignites teammates
Latest News
Visitor wins lottery jackpot on her way out of South Carolina
S&P 500 crosses 4,000 threshold for first time as U.S. markets rise
Virginia Supreme Court: Charlottesville allowed to remove Confederate statues
Boxed in by poachers, African elephants only use fraction of potential range
Some general anesthesia affects region of brain responsible for memory
Back to Article
/
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Sign Up