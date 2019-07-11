Sections
Sports News Photos
Updated: July 11, 2019 at 8:43 AM
Russell Wilson, Dwyane Wade attend the ESPY awards
(20 images)
Athletes across many sports are
recognized
for their achievements at the 27th annual ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
NFL player Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks (L) and his wife, singer Ciara, arrive on the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Gabrielle Union (L) of "America's Got Talent" and her husband, former NBA player for the Miami Heat Dwyane Wade, arrive on the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski (L) and his partner Camille Kostek walk the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Singer Usher (L) and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. arrive on the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn (R) and boyfriend P.K. Subban arrive on the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim won Best Female Action Sports Athlete. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
College basketball player Zion Williamson of Duke won Best College Athlete. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
