Updated: Jan. 26, 2020 at 5:04 PM
Remembering the life and career of Kobe Bryant
(11 images)
Kobe Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna, 13, died in a helicopter crash in California that killed five people.
At the age of 17, Bryant was selected 13th overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the 1996 NBA draft. He was then traded to the Los Angeles Lakers for Vlade Divac. Photo by Steve Grayson/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Bryant played 20 years in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers and averaged 25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists throughout his career, according to NBA.com Photo by James Nielsen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Kobe Bryant presented a Lakers Jersey to President George W. Bush after winning the 2001 NBA Championship. Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Bryant won three consecutive NBA championships with the Lakers in 2000, 2001, 2002 and back to back championships with the team in 2009 and 2010. Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Throughout his career, Bryant appeared in seven NBA Finals and was named Finals MVP in 2009 and 2010. Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
In 2008, Bryant was part of the U.S. Men's Olympic Basketball "Redeem Team" that won the gold medal at the Beijing Summer Olympics. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Bryant won two Olympic gold medals with Team USA basketball in 2008 and 2012. Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
