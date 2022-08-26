Pittsburgh Steelers defeat Detroit Lions(11 images)
The Pittsburgh Steelers play the Detroit Lions during an NFL preseason game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Sunday. Pittsburgh defeated Detroit 19-9. The Steelers will next begin the season away as they face the Cincinnati Bengals. The Lions will start their season at home against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky throws in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions during an NFL preseason game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on August 28, 2022. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI