Updated: March 17, 2022 at 9:28 AM
Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland Cavaliers
The Philadelphia 76ers play the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland on Wednesday, with the 76ers winning 118-114.
The Cleveland Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen (24) puts up a shot over the Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris (12) at Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland on Wednesday. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
The Cavaliers' Caris LeVert (3) shoots over the 76ers' DeAndre Jordan (9). Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
The Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro (35) grabs a loose ball in front of the 76ers' Tyrese Maxey (0). Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
The Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) shoots a three-pointer. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
