Watch live: Jet takes off from Florida to attempt world flight record
Updated: July 9, 2019 at 8:41 AM
Pete Alonso of the New York Mets wins MLB Home Run Derby
Pete Alonso of the New York Mets
won
the 2019 MLB All-Star Game Home Run Derby at Progressive Field in Cleveland on Monday. The tradition began in 1985.
New York Mets' Pete Alonso (20) holds the MLB All-Star Game Home Run Derby trophy after winning the competition. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Alonso (20) celebrates with cousin Derek Morgan, a former collegiate infielder that pitched to Alonso during his win in the final round. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Alonso (20) hits a homer during the final round. He became the third rookie ever to win the Home Run Derby, joining co-champ Wally Joyner (1986) and Aaron Judge (2017). Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Alonso, who has a base salary of $555,000 this season, said he would donate 10 percent of his million-dollar winnings to two charities. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits 29 homers during round two. Guerrero blasted a record 91 homers in the competition but slowed down in the last round due to fatigue. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Guerrero (R) hugs Los Angeles Dodgers' Joc Pederson (31) during the semifinal round. Guerrero edged Pederson 40-39 in the semis after three tie-breakers. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Guerrero is congratulated by Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. Guerrero had the longest home run of the night with a 488-foot blast in the second round. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
