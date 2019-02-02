Sections
Sports News Photos
Updated: Feb. 4, 2019 at 9:40 AM
Patrick Mahomes, Shaquem Griffin win NFL Honors
(44 images)
Football players and coaches are
recognized
at NFL Honors during Super Bowl LIII week in Atlanta on February 2, 2019
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs was awarded Most Valuable Player. Photo by David Tulis/UPI
NFL Honors Game Changer award winner Shaquem Griffin of the Seattle Seahawks. Photo by David Tulis/UPI
Darius Leonard of the Indianapolis Colts was awarded the NFL Honors Defensive Rookie of the Year. Photo by David Tulis/UPI
NFL Honors Coach of the Year Matt Nagy of the Chicago Bears. Photo by David Tulis/UPI
New York Giants' Saquon Barkley was awarded the NFL Honors Offensive Rookie of the Year. Photo by David Tulis/UPI
2018 NFL Man of the Year winner Chris Long of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks about the honor. Photo by David Tulis/UPI
NFL Hall of Fame great Joe Namath. Photo by David Tulis/UPI
