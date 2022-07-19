Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu retires from figure skating: a look back(15 images)
Figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu, 27, who won two Olympic gold medals for Japan, retired from competition on July 19, 2022. The two-time world champion broke more than a dozen world records and won gold in singles at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi and the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang.
Yuzuru Hanyu celebrates winning the gold medal in men's figure skating at the Sochi Winter Olympics on February 15, 2014. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI
Hanyu competes in the men's short program at Sochi, where he became the first Asian man to win figure skating gold. At age 19, he was also the youngest men's champion since 1948. Photo by Molly Riley/UPI