New Year's Eve: China, Philippines, Hong Kong up next to ring in 2021
Updated: Dec. 31, 2020 at 10:25 AM
Oklahoma Sooners win NCAA Cotton Bowl
The Oklahoma Sooners
defeated
the Florida Gators 55-20 in the NCAA Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday.
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley and the Sooners celebrate their victory over the Frorida Gators. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
Oklahoma's Rhamondre Stevenson celebrates his third quarter touchdown. Named MVP of the game, Stevenson led the team with 18 carries for 186 yards and one touchdown. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
Oklahoma's Rhamondre Steveson gets away from Florida's Jalen Lee during the second half. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler scrambles between Florida defenders. The freshman quarterback accounted for four touchdowns. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
Florida's Kyle Trask throws against Oklahoma. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
Oklahoma's Marvin Mimms (R) celebrates his 27-yard touchdown catch against the Gators. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler runs against Florida. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
