Ohio State defeats Clemson at Sugar Bowl
The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Clemson Tigers 49-28 in the Sugar Bowl, the NCAA semifinal game, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, on New Year's Day. Ohio State will face Alabama for the College Football Championship on January 11 in Miami.
From left to right, Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day, with players Justin Fields and Tuf Borland hold the Miller-Digby Memorial Trophy after defeating Clemson 49-28 in the Sugar Bowl on Friday. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI