Novak Djokovic, Angelique Kerber win Wimbledon championship (85 images)

Top tennis players from around the world compete in the 2018 Wimbledon championships in London running from June 25 to July 15, 2018. Photos by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Updated: July 16, 2018 at 7:59 AM
Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the Wimbledon trophy after victory in his match against South Africa's Kevin Anderson in the Men's Final of the championships on Sunday. Djokovic defeated Anderson 6-2, 6-2, 7-6.
Djokovic (L) consoles Anderson after his victory.
Djokovic reacts after winning.
Prince William (L) speaks to the British Prime Minister Theresa May during the match.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoy the Men's Final.
Germany's Angelique Kerber kisses the trophy after victory against American Serena Williams in the Women's Final of the championships on Saturday. Kerber defeated Williams 6-3,6-3.
Kerber celebrates victory against Williams.
