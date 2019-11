Geoffrey Kipsang Kamworor and Joyciline Jepkosgei celebrate with Kenyan flags after winning their races in the 2019 NYRR TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday. Around 52,000 runners raced through the five New York City boroughs on a 26.2-mile marathon course that wound its way from the Verrazano Bridge before crossing the finish line by Tavern on the Green in Central Park. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI