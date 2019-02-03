Sections
Sports News Photos
Updated: Feb. 3, 2019 at 10:18 PM
New England Patriots win Super Bowl LIII
(22 images)
The New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13 to 3 in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday. This is the franchise's sixth Super Bowl title.
Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) intercepts a pass intended for Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks (12) in the fourth quarter. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) pulls in a 29-yard reception while covered by Rams linebacker Cory Littleton (58) in the fourth quarter. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) charges into the end zone on a two-yard touchdown carry in the fourth quarter. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Patriots center David Andrews (60) celebrates teammate Sony Michel's 2-yard touchdown run against the Rams during the fourth quarter. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty (30) blocks the pass intended forRams wide receiver Robert Woods (17) during the first half. Photo by Will Newton/UPI
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by Rams defensive end John Franklin-Myers (94) for a fumble and a loss of nine yards during the first quarter. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI
Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) misses a 46-yard field goal attempt against the Rams during the first quarter. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI
