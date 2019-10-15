New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.,on Oct. 10, 2019. The Patriots defeated the Giants 35-14. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI
Arizona Cardinals' David Johnson is tackled after a short gain in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Sept. 29, 2019. The Cardinals defeated the Falcons 34-33. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI
Atlanta Falcons' quarterback Matt Ryan throws a pass in the second quarter as the Falcons play the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Sept. 29, 2019. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI
Atlanta Falcons' Calvin Ridley (L) falls backwards after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter as the Falcons play the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sept. 29, 2019. Tackling Ridley too late for the Cardinals is Jalen Thompson. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI
Baltimore Ravens defenders Maurice Canady (L) and DeShon Elliott (32) tackle Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Alex Erickson during the second half of an NFL game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Oct. 13, 2019. Baltimore won 23-17. Photo by David Tulis/UPI
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (C) hurdles Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Clayton Fejedelem (42) for a short gain to the one yard line as Nick Vigil (59) looks on during the first half of an NFL game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Oct. 13, 2019. Photo by David Tulis/UPI